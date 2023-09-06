4 hours ago
Nantwich Museum appeals for more volunteers

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews September 6, 2023
digital - Nantwich Museum entrance - Oct 2020 (1)

Nantwich Museum is appealing for more volunteers to help run school workshops throughout the academic year.

Sessions have links to the National Curriculum and are designed to be fun and informative with many practical activities.

They are keen to hear from volunteers who have an interest in local history and some experience of working with children.

Training will be given to all new volunteers.

These sessions take place mainly on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Nantwich Museum is also looking for volunteers to help at informal drop-in sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays during school holidays between 11am and 3pm.

These are largely craft-based and would suit volunteers who are creative.

Kate Dobson, museum manager, said: “Volunteering helps make the museum feel accessible and welcoming and is a lot of fun!

“Volunteering is a great way to develop new skills, meet like-minded people and make a real difference to your community.”

For further information contact Kate on 01270 627104 or email [email protected]

Tags: , ,

One Comment

  1. Jayne King says:
    September 6, 2023 at 9:15 pm

    Hello , i am a retired college tutor, and would like to find out more about volunteering, mainly on Tuesdays.

    Reply

