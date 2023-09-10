4 hours ago
Crewe Regional Sunday League round up

in Football / Sport September 10, 2023
Lions v George & dragon - Sunday league football - weather

AFC Dishers continued their excellent start to the season in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division with a 2-5 win against NHB.

The teams were level at 2-2 at half time, but the visitors had the better of the second half.

Guy Cheers and Nick Ball netted for the Bunbury outfit, with the Dishers goals coming from Ben Reddock (3), David Sirle and Igor Strzek.

The game between Betley and Winsford Over was switched to Winsford, and the home team won 4-2, despite being 1-2 down at half time.

Tom Stanton netted all four for Winsford Over, with the Betley goals coming from Keiron Duckers and Danny Lavalette.

Cooper Buckley played throughout against Faddiley with only 10 players, but they put in a battling performance and held out for a goalless draw, a rare score in Sunday football.

The Lions won 1-4 at Sandbach Town. (No details given).

In Division One, Nantwich Pirates had another good win, beating Ruskin Park 6-2.

For The Pirates, Mike Truan scored four, the other goals coming from Will Oakes and a spectacular long distance free kick from Jamie Brown.

Lorcan Chilton scored both the Ruskin Park goals. Raven Salvador are joint top after beating C & N Utd. 3-1, thanks to strikes from Damien Sloan, Jack Gilbert and Steve Wright.

Tom Boyers netted the C & N Utd. goal.

Audlem began their campaign with a 4-0 victory against White Horse, who had a player sent off.

Nick Gregory netted a hat trick, with Will Cork also on target.

Princes Feathers went down 1-4 to Leighton FC, for whom Reece Quinn netted a hat trick, with Josh Collins also scoring. Ash Dutton scored for the home side.

In the first round of the Cheshire Sunday Challenge Cup, George and Dragon, the only CRSFL club drawn into the first round got off to an excellent start.

Joe Duckworth scored a hattrick in an 8-2 victory over Offerton Green of the Stockport District SFL.

Other goals coming in from Ollie Mcdonough (2) Robbie Hatton (2) and Jamie Roberts.

