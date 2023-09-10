Nantwich Town progress in FA Trophy with victory over Liversedge

Nantwich Town eased comfortably into the FA Trophy second qualifying round with a 3-0 victory away at Liversedge.
The Dabbers got off to fine start with an early 11th minute lead from former Crewe Alexandra striker AJ Leitch-Smith (pictured).
He latched on to a fine through ball from Hewitt, and danced around the home side’s keeper before finishing coolly.
Hewitt continued to boss the midfield in the first half, as players adapted to searing 30 deg temperatures.
And Nantwich coped better, doubling their lead on the stroke of half time when Callum Saunders rose above the defence to head home from a good cross.
Any hopes that the hosts had a battling back into the game after the break were snubbed out on 54 minutes when Saunders struck again.
He tapped home from close range at the end of a fine Nantwich move.
Leitch-Smith was picked out on the right and his measured ball was perfect for Saunders to bag his brace and put the game to bed.
Heath and Paddy Kay both went close to adding a fourth for the visitors.
Basille Zottos went close to a consolation late on for Liversedge but was denied by a fine Moloney save.
Nantwich are back in action next Saturday September 16 when they welcome Banbury United to the Swansway Stadium.
The victory over Liversedge completed a good week for the Dabbers, who won their FA Cup first qualifying round replay 2-1 away at Shifnal Town.
