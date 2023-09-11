Europa House on Crewe Business Park sold for £595k

Legat Owen, acting on behalf of PAGG Properties, has sold Europa House on Crewe Business Park to Sercon Limited for £595,000.

The announcement follows the sale of Electra House also for PAGG Properties last year to Bond Estates, the investment arm of H. W. Coates Ltd, for an undisclosed sum.

Located on Coppicemere Drive in Crewe, Europa House comprises 7,417 sq ft of self-contained office on a 0.84-acre site.

Mark O’Connor, director at Sercon Limited, which design, manufacture and support Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometers, said: “We are pleased to be returning to the site of its original company, Europa Scientific, and continue our long history in Crewe.”

In a separate transaction on the Business Park, Legat Owen has advised Colbalt on the disposal of Cobalt House to UK Fuels Limited in a deal worth £800,000.

UK Fuels is currently in the process of developing an office building on the adjoining site.

Tony Hunt, managing director at Colbalt, added: “The ongoing success of our business meant that we needed to move to a larger building.

“Legat Owen successfully advised us on the disposal of our existing premises and helped us to find new accommodation to support our ongoing expansion, which we hope to announce imminently.”

Andy Butler, director at Legat Owen, said: “Crewe Business Park continues to be an attractive proposition for growing businesses who are looking to acquire their own property.

“Our long-standing involvement in Crewe Business Park means we are able to accurately advise our clients on current property values and secure the optimum price for our clients.”

Both purchasers were unrepresented.