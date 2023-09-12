Jimmy Warrington reached a remarkable career milestone as Nantwich Cricket Club’s first team got back to winning ways.

The evergreen quick bowler took his 700th Cheshire County Premier League wicket in the victory over Grappenhall at Whitehouse Lane.

Warrington, who has missed most of the season through injury, claimed 4-49 to help the Dabbers secure an 11-run victory.

Warrington has long been the Premier League’s all-time highest wicket-taker and his haul of 700 is 159 more than the second-placed bowler on the list.

And his feat marked a return to form for his team, who had made 224 all out after electing to bat against Grappenhall, Spencer Byatt top-scoring with 44.

The visitors appeared to be going along nicely at 153-4 but Warrington hooked up with Oliver Griffiths to run through the Grappenhall line-up.

And Griffiths’ 4-50 means he has now taken 400 Premier League wickets, a total that puts him seventh on the all-time list.

Nantwich seconds had different fortunes at Brooklands, the home team’s Rob Leach taking seven wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 74.

Brooklands knocked off the required runs with six wickets to spare.

For the thirds, David Ferris led the way with three wickets as Sandbach were dismissed for 89 and Robert Howell (47no) and Oliver Howell (32no) saw Nantwich home by ten wickets.

On the last day of the Cheshire County League this Saturday, Nantwich firsts travel to Didsbury and the seconds entertain Didsbury at Whitehouse Lane for an 11.30am start.

(Image courtesy of Graham Pearson)