Nantwich Food Festival on lookout for 2024 volunteers

Organisers of the successful Nantwich Food Festival are already busy looking for new volunteers for the 2024 event.

Volunteer co-ordinator Ana Martins was keen to thank her team of volunteers who worked during the 2023 festival.

But some will be unable to return next year, prompting an early call for new ones to come forward.

Ana said: “Without the passion and hard work of the volunteers, the festival would not go ahead – it is as simple as that.

“We are all volunteers, whether we work two hours over the Festival weekend or deal with demands throughout the entire year.

“Some of our usual volunteers are no longer able to help, so this year it has been a real struggle to get all the work covered, but somehow we managed it!

“There are some jobs that need input throughout the year from publicity through to booking the exhibitors, from organising marquees and signage to booking chefs and entertainers plus there are many more jobs besides.

“Then on top of this, we need a veritable army of volunteers to cover the festival weekend itself from well before it opens right through to ensuring that the town is returned to its pristine state the day after the festival closes.

“These tasks include directing exhibitors to their pitch, putting up signage, car parking duties, giving information and advice to visitors plus the much-needed work of ensuring all Festival areas are welcoming, clean and tidy; we also need relief marquee managers to help spread the workload.

“Information, support and training are all provided and managers are always at hand, so new volunteers are never left without support.”

There is no age barrier to volunteering with volunteers ranging from teenagers to those over 80 years old, and from all backgrounds.

If you would like to hear more about how to join us as a volunteer contact Ana via the Festival website or email me at [email protected]