9 hours ago
Nantwich Food Festival on lookout for 2024 volunteers
10 hours ago
Nantwich GP practice set for new phone system after complaints
16 hours ago
Jimmy Warrington takes 700th wicket as Nantwich beat Grappenhall
2 days ago
Hundreds enjoy Wistaston annual Duck and Model Boat races!
2 days ago
Police hunt driver after pedestrian left injured in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Food Festival on lookout for 2024 volunteers

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews September 12, 2023
food festival volunteers (1)

Organisers of the successful Nantwich Food Festival are already busy looking for new volunteers for the 2024 event.

Volunteer co-ordinator Ana Martins was keen to thank her team of volunteers who worked during the 2023 festival.

But some will be unable to return next year, prompting an early call for new ones to come forward.

Ana said: “Without the passion and hard work of the volunteers, the festival would not go ahead – it is as simple as that.

“We are all volunteers, whether we work two hours over the Festival weekend or deal with demands throughout the entire year.

“Some of our usual volunteers are no longer able to help, so this year it has been a real struggle to get all the work covered, but somehow we managed it!

“There are some jobs that need input throughout the year from publicity through to booking the exhibitors, from organising marquees and signage to booking chefs and entertainers plus there are many more jobs besides.

“Then on top of this, we need a veritable army of volunteers to cover the festival weekend itself from well before it opens right through to ensuring that the town is returned to its pristine state the day after the festival closes.

“These tasks include directing exhibitors to their pitch, putting up signage, car parking duties, giving information and advice to visitors plus the much-needed work of ensuring all Festival areas are welcoming, clean and tidy; we also need relief marquee managers to help spread the workload.

“Information, support and training are all provided and managers are always at hand, so new volunteers are never left without support.”

There is no age barrier to volunteering with volunteers ranging from teenagers to those over 80 years old, and from all backgrounds.

If you would like to hear more about how to join us as a volunteer contact Ana via the Festival website or email me at [email protected]

food festival volunteers 2

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.