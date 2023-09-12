Swansway boss tackles Coast to Coast walk for charity

Businessman and Nantwich Town fan David Smyth is tackling the 192-mile Coast to Coast walk in aid of Crewe and Nantwich Cancer Research branch.

David, joined by his two friends, is setting out from St Bees in Cumbria and walk through three national parks of the Lake District, Pennines, and North York Moors, before finishing in Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.

David, one of the directors at Crewe car dealer group Swansway Motor Group, has already raised well over £3,000 so far – smashing the target of £1,000.

Crewe and Nantwich Cancer Research Representative Margaret Grindrod said: “As a committee, we are delighted to see David going to so much effort to raise money for Cancer Research.

“We are extremely grateful to him for taking on this challenge as we know how important the money raised is to so many people.”

To support his challenge and donate, visit his Cancer Research fundraiser page here