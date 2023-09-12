9 hours ago
White Lion Weston to run Christmas Markets

in Arts & Entertainment / Charity events / What's On & Reviews September 12, 2023

Plans are already in place for a number of local Christmas events as we head into Autumn!

And The White Lion at Weston are ahead of the game, announcing the return of their Christmas Markets event once again, set for December 17.

And they are putting out an early appeal for businesses and people to book a stall ready for the day.

There is no fee to run a stall, and the venue supplies all tables, cloths and chairs as well as free WIFI.

The event starts at 11am, and it will feature Santa, reindeer, garden games, face painting and live music, with various stalls available.

A White Lion spokesperson said: “We’re really hoping to get these stalls filled so encouraging local businesses to come along and showcase their products would be amazing.”

Anyone interested in setting up a stall can contact [email protected] or call 01270 587 011.

