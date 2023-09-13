Long-distance sponsored walk for Nantwich Town disability football

Players, coaches and volunteers from Nantwich Town Disability Football completed a gruelling 39-mile sponsored walk to raise money for their club, writes Jonathan White.
The walk started in Nantwich and finished at the ‘Kinder Lodge’ pub in Hayfield, Derbyshire.
Their epic 39-mile endurance journey took place during a UK-wide heatwave on the hottest day of the year.
The Nantwich Town Disability Football fundraising goal was £600 but they exceeded their target with £640 raised at the time of writing, https://www.gofundme.com/f/ntdfwalk2023
It was the final time Nantwich Town Disability Football will raise money via a long-distance walk.
The proceeds raised will go to Nantwich Town Disability Football towards helping with their transport and the day-to-day running of the club.
Event organiser Craig Acton said: “So that’s a wrap. We completed our final ever long-distance sponsored walk in crazy heat.
“Thank you to every single one of you who have done these walks for us here at Nantwich Town Disability Football to help us raise funds, thank you to every single person who has ever sponsored or donated to these events.
“And most of all thankyou to the partners who pick up our broken bodies and take care of us for sometimes days after, even when we whinge and moan.
“Thank you everyone and more adventures are to come.”
Nantwich Town Disability Football give free pan-disability football training sessions every Friday (7-8pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
Nantwich Town Disability Football is run by Craig Acton and Keir Welch and sponsored by local disability company Direct Access.
For further information on Nantwich Town Disability Football visit their Facebook page.
