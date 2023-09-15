FEATURE: Best UK cities for education

If you’re looking to move to a new city – whether you have school-age children or not – then the quality of the local education system might help you to make your decision.

Certain cities enjoy an abundance of excellent schools, as well as top-class universities.

This will not only benefit you directly; it will also cement the value of your property in the long-term.

After all, lots of potential home-buyers will be looking at the local education.

Education in the UK

The UK has historically been a hub of education, with several major university cities attracting students from across the world.

London and the South East tend to enjoy the higher proportion of schools rated ‘outstanding’, thanks largely to the wealth in the area. This is according to data from Zoopla.

Even the outlier successes like Ribble Valley in Lancashire are distinct thanks to the local house prices, which average at £725,000.

London

The capital remains an excellent place to learn and study, with Kensington and Chelsea having the highest proportion of outstanding-rated schools anywhere in the country.

There are several excellent universities in the city, including Imperial College London, University College London, and King’s College London.

There are hundreds of thousands of university students enrolled in the capital.

Not only is the city packed with educational opportunities, but it also offers plenty of career opportunities to new graduates. You can get an education here, and put it to use immediately.

Oxford

Known the world over for its university, Oxford is a destination for the academic elite.

The University of Oxford has been active in some form or another for almost a thousand years, which makes it the oldest university in the country.

There’s also the university’s other university, Oxford Brookes, and a wealth of high-quality local schools.

The area is enjoying a period of expansion, with new-build homes in the area providing accommodation to young families in the area.

Liverpool

Liverpool isn’t the largest city in the UK, but it punches well above its weight when it comes to education and culture.

There are seven universities in the city, including the University of Liverpool, Liverpool Hope, and Liverpool John Moores.

This is a fast-rising star in the UK’s education system, with new developments sitting alongside historic buildings.

Manchester

Three Manchester universities stand apart from the others, these being the University of Manchester, Manchester Metropolitan University, and the University of Salford.

The city is a beacon for international students, thanks to a welcoming cosmopolitan culture and a vibrant local economy.

Businesses of every shape and size are based in the city, which means that there’s plenty of scope for new graduates to walk out of university and find employment quickly.

