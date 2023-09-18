9 mins ago
LETTER: Who is wasting our progress?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion September 18, 2023
Garden waste bin - CEC charges

Dear Editor,
Cheshire East has (until now) offered simple, quality waste disposal.

Some councils require items to be separated across multiple boxes and the correct one to be carried to the roadside on a six-week rotating cycle.

The Cheshire East ‘all in one’ grey bin system removed much faff and made it as easy as possible to recycle.

The garden bin system sees waste turned into compost by a contractor.

This produces much less greenhouse gas at a cheaper price compared to black bin landfill.

With such simplicity and logic involved it is no surprise that Cheshire East were recently ranked as the 22nd most efficient local authority in England (from 338) on household recycling.

The 57.5% efficiency rate was the second highest north of Watford.

Come January 2024 Cheshire East will introduce charges for garden waste collection.

The most expensive council is Harlow (£96) and the cheapest is Richmondshire (£22), they rank 181st and 210th respectively with Richmondshire recycling a meagre 39% of all household waste.

Irrespective of cost, it is obvious that putting any extra hurdles between the public and recycling will only result in recycling losing out.

Councillors’ excuses for introducing charges generally start with budgetary issues, but that doesn’t explain why we will have the highest charges in the North West (£56).

Some cllrs say ‘other councils do it, so should we’ but I am yet to discover which councillor actually came up with this idea.

We know that Labour and the Independents support it but none have personally taken credit for creating this policy which, in a democracy, leaves me wondering just exactly whom is jepordising our recycling progress so far?

Yours

Allen Gage
Cllr, Willaston and Rope
Cheshire East Council
President: Crewe and Nantwich Conservative Association

  1. jed says:
    September 18, 2023 at 4:33 pm

    pointless idea given the end result will be fly tipping which would cost even more

