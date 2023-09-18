Police arrest one after temporary “stop and search” in Nantwich

Police arrested one person during their temporary “stop and search” powers in Nantwich – and have vowed to step up patrols in the town.

It comes after several reports that a gang of young males dressed all in black have been making threats to residents.

Officers used powers to stop and search anyone they suspected of carrying a weapon, and as a result one arrest was made.

The powers were granted temporarily under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act (1994) between midday yesterday (Sunday) until 7am today (Monday).

The order applied to much of Nantwich town centre and the surrounding area.

Chief Inspector Andy Baker said: “We understand the concern these incidents are likely to cause, and we would like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to locate the people responsible.

“We are committed to using all the powers we have available to us as part of our enquiries.

“This includes the recent implementation of a Section 60 order in Nantwich to stop and search any person or vehicle we believed may be carrying weapons or causing serious violence.

“There will also be an increased police presence across Crewe and Nantwich and anyone with concerns is urged to speak to an officer.

“If you have any information about these incidents please contact us by calling 101, or visit our website.

“Residents in the Nantwich area are also urged to check any home CCTV or Ring doorbell footage for anything suspicious.

“You can also provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

“If a crime is taking place, dial 999 immediately.”