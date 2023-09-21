A motorist suffered burns after a collision in Wybunbury sparked a car fire.
Cheshire Fire Service were called to the accident on Stock Lane.
It happened just after midnight on Tuesday (September 19)
A fire engine and rapid response unit from Nantwich were called out.
Both people in the burning vehicle were accounted for, with one suffering a burn to the arm.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fire and the vehicle and surrounding hedges and fences were then dampened down.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check for host spots.
Police also attended the incident.
