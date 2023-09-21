9 hours ago
Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich earns Eco award
9 hours ago
Nantwich Words and Music Festival returns in October
10 hours ago
Police appeal for information after schoolgirl, 13, sexually assaulted
2 days ago
Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earn bonus point win over Vale of Lune
3 days ago
England rugby star Anthony Watson brings campaign to Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Motorist injured after crash in Wybunbury sparks fire

in Village News / Wybunbury September 21, 2023
burns - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

A motorist suffered burns after a collision in Wybunbury sparked a car fire.

Cheshire Fire Service were called to the accident on Stock Lane.

It happened just after midnight on Tuesday (September 19)

A fire engine and rapid response unit from Nantwich were called out.

Both people in the burning vehicle were accounted for, with one suffering a burn to the arm.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fire and the vehicle and surrounding hedges and fences were then dampened down.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for host spots.

Police also attended the incident.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.