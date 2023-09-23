Crewe and Nantwich careers fair to be held at Cheshire College

Cheshire and Warrington Pledge are to stage the Crewe and Nantwich Careers and Education Fair at Cheshire College South and West on October 5.

Members of public are being invited to attend the event which aims to inspire the next generation of employees.

Cheshire and Warrington Pledge Partnership has more than 300 employers, youth organisations and educational providers confirmed to exhibit at the event.

Thousands of young people will be there seeking advice, information and inspiration on their next steps into careers and jobs.

It’s expected around 2,000 people will visit the fair.

Student cohorts aged 14-18 will visit from the college and 14 Crewe and Nantwich high schools during the day, followed by a free public session from 4pm-6pm.

There will be more than 70 exhibitors confirmed including local employers such as Alstom, Arriva Traincare, Astrazenca, Bakkavor, Bentley Motors, British Army, Crewe Hall, Everybody Leisure, ISG Construction, In Safe Hands Ltd, Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust, NHS, Poole Alcock LLP, RAF, Right at Home, Rookery Hall, The Royal Navy Submariners and more.

There will also be multiple higher education, further education and independent training providers.

To attend the Crewe and Nantwich Careers fair, book following the link below.

The event is free to attend and open to all, particularly those aged 14-19.

Spaces are limited. Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crewe-pledge-careers-fair-public-sign-up-tickets-690794473867?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Crewe and Nantwich Careers and Education Fairs is on October 5 from 4pm – 6pm at Cheshire College South and West, Crewe Campus.