Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan has called on his Government bosses to stand by their pledge to go ahead with Phase 2 of the HS2 high speed rail line to Crewe.

It comes as speculation grows that the Tory Government could scrap the line from Midlands to the North West to save up to £150 billion as costs soar.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declined to comment on reports but said the UK was “committed to levelling up”.

Today, Dr Mullan said: “I think it’s vital we stay the course on HS2!

“It has huge potential to tackle levelling up, a problem generations in the making which is still acute…London has bounced back more strongly than the rest of the UK post pandemic.

“The re-phasing has bought time to focus again on where to save money, but I don’t believe that a series of smaller projects won’t A. Face their own cost challenges B. Spend years stuck in developmental quagmires.

“HS2 is already supporting growth in Birmingham and the North, let’s not risk unravelling a generational infrastructure project because of a short term economic challenge.”

It’s hoped the HS2 line will bring large economic benefit to Crewe and South Cheshire, and was originally supposed to be built and operational by around 2030.

The first part, between west London and Birmingham, is already being constructed.

But the scheme has been dogged by delays, cost increases and cuts.

In March, the government announced building the line between Birmingham and Crewe, and then onto Manchester, would be delayed for at least two years.

The planned eastern leg between Birmingham and Leeds was axed in 2021.

And Defence Secretary and former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said yesterday (September 24) it would be “crazy” not to review plans amid soaring costs.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, warned that scrapping HS2 phase from Crewe to Manchester would create a “North-South chasm” on the BBC earlier today (Sept 25).

And former Conservative chancellor George Osborne said it would be a “gross act of vandalism” if it was scrapped, according to The Times.