Crewe man arrested over murder of woman found in street

A Crewe man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman who died following a serious incident in Congleton.

Police named the victim today as Charlotte Dodd, who was found unconscious at the roadside on Padgbury Lane in the early hours of Sunday (Sept 24).

Charlotte (pictured) was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital, where she died.

Her family said of their loss: “We have lost our beautiful girl in the most tragic way. We ask as a family to be allowed to grieve in private.”

The incident involved a white Peugeot Bipper van.

A 32-year-old man from Crewe, who is known to Charlotte, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and then further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been released on conditional bail.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in that area at around 2am on Sunday to get in touch.

Detective Inspector David Hutcheon said: “Whilst it took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask anyone who was driving through the area at that time, or who lives nearby and may have seen or heard something, to get in touch.

“I would ask members of the community in that area to check their CCTV systems to see if they have had any activations including audio recordings around this time.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

If you have any information that could help, contact Cheshire Police by calling 101, quoting IML 1652258, or provide details online: www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us