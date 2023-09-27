Acclaimed “Very best in Stand Up” returns to Nantwich next month

The highly-acclaimed “The Very Best In Stand Up” returns to Nantwich Civic Hall on Friday October 6 with another stacked bill of top comedy.

Host for the night is Yorkshireman and stand up comedian Rob Mulholland, known for his intricately woven, gag-packed stories.

After reaching the finals of the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year competition, Mulholland went on to win English Comedian of the Year.

First act is Britain’s Got Talent Semi Finalist 2018 Nick Page, a disgraced former Daytime TV presenter and convicted forger who revels in the kind of stories most people would want locked in the darkest cupboard.

He also happens to be one of the funniest and best storytellers working on the circuit today.

His library of larger-than-life tales see him headlining the biggest clubs up and down the country.

Hayley Ellis is second on the bill and making her Nantwich debut.

She has recently completed a solo tour and provided tour support for Sarah Millican, John Bishop and Jason Manford.

Her comedy is sharp, clever and very funny, and her warmth, quick wit and ability to ad lib means she is one of the fastest rising women in comedy.

Her wealth of material has also led her to contributing to Russell Howard’s Good News, Radio 4 Newsjack, Absolute radio and XFM’s breakfast show.

Headline act is circuit legend Roger Monkhouse, one of the most original and distinctive acts on the comedy scene.

He employs a deadly combination of charm and menace to exert a masterful control over any audience.

Articulate, quick-witted and spontaneous, if something is in the news, Roger has a routine about it

A highly original and quirky performer, Roger’s trademark stage-prowling style and curious, inimitable manner have established him as one of the hottest names on the comedy circuit.

For details on tickets, visit www.civiccomedy.co.uk, Seetickets and Nantwich Civic Hall