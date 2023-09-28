Steve Borthwick: Things starting to click for England’s head coach

Steve Borthwick’s appointment as England head coach in December 2022 was greeted with mixed emotions among the English fans.

The new boss has had a few bad results since taking the wheel at Twickenham Stadium, but England are starting to show signs of life under the Cumbrian.

Can England Win the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup has been a thrilling spectacle so far.

The likes of France and Wales have looked good, while Ireland mean business on French soil.

England have also had a strong tournament and could be in the mix in the latter stages.

Looking at the Rugby World Cup betting odds market, the English are priced at 11/1 to get their hands on the trophy in late October.

4 poules et seulement 1 Champion du Monde de Rugby 🏆 Quelle équipe supportez-vous ? #RWC2023

—

4 Pools and only 1 Rugby World Cup 2023 Champion 🏆 Which team do you support ? pic.twitter.com/V2kDnRNSEH — Rugby World Cup France 2023 (@France2023) September 25, 2023

South Africa are the reigning world champions after beating England in the 2019 final, and the Springboks are the favourites to win the 2023 edition.

Also, New Zealand lost to France in game one, but the All Blacks are still a formidable force and could come good. This year’s World Cup is wide open.

Solid Start by Borthwick’s Men

England were drawn in a tricky pool at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Borthwick’s men are in Pool D alongside Samoa, Japan, Argentina, and Chile.

Nevertheless, the English have always been fancied to finish in the top two and progress through to the last eight.

England made a strong start against the Argentinians in game one.

They had a player sent off early on, but a masterclass kicking performance by the excellent George Ford gave the English a superb 27-10 win in Marseille.

George Ford converts a penalty from close range ✅ Where have we heard that before? 😏 Early points for England will be crucial for Steve Borthwick’s side 👇 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0 🇯🇵#BBCRugby #RWC2023 #ENGvJPN pic.twitter.com/oDGAWPn8On — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 17, 2023

England kicked on in game two and made it two wins out of two with a comfortable victory over Japan at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Despite not being at their best, England were too strong for the Japanese in the 34-12 win.

The English then hammered Chile 71-0 in Lille to keep up their 100% record.

How Far Can They Go?

With a place in the quarter-finals all but sewn up, England are ready to face tough opposition in the knockout phase.

They are no strangers to this stage of the competition, as the English have failed to get out of a World Cup group on just one occasion.

They have been runners-up three times, including in the last World Cup in Japan.

England won the World Cup in 2003, seeing off Australia in a memorable final in Sydney. Twenty years later, the class of 2023 are hoping to repeat the heroics.

When the pool stage is done and dusted, the Rugby World Cup really comes to life.

The world’s best eight sides will enter the knockout phase, and any nation is capable of lifting the trophy from then on.

England have given themselves a chance after a solid pool stage so far.

They will have to beat the best if they are to claim a second-world crown, but Borthwick and his troops will fancy their chances of going all the way in France.