Tree of Light to return to Nantwich on October 29

The popular Tree Of Light is to return to Nantwich town square in the run up to Christmas.

The tree enables residents to remember loved ones by hanging lit baubles on the branches for a small donation to charity.

It will be unveiled officially on October 29 outside St Mary’s Parish Rooms at 5.30pm.

It will be illuminated with a short service of prayer, hymns and poetry, giving people a chance to reflect on memories of someone special.

Residents can dedicate a bauble to be placed on to the Tree of Light by making a donation of £5.

These can be made at Nantwich Civic Hall where you can complete a bauble with a name, message or items of your choice.

Those who have donated in previous years and had a bauble in memory of a loved one, can place these back on to this year’s Tree of Light for a donation of £3.

You will need to return this to Nantwich Civic Hall.

In addition, names of loved ones can be also be listed on Nantwich Town Council webpage of remembrance – https://www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/remembrance-page/

The full cost of the tree is covered by Nantwich Town Council.

All donations will be divided between the Mayor’s charities, Nantwich Foodbank, Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity and Cheshire Dogs Home, and St Mary’s Church.

For any further inquiries, contact Sheryl Birtles at Nantwich Town Council on 01270 628633 or email [email protected]