Family of Elle Morris to stage fundraiser on her 18th birthday

Family and friends of brave Elle Morris are to stage a Cystic Fibrosis fundraising event on what would have been the youngster’s 18th birthday.

The Nantwich youngster who courageously fought CF died in 2018 after undergoing a double lung transplant.

The Brine Leas pupil made national headlines as she put together her 10 “Elle’s Wishes” for her 10th birthday as she waited for a donor for the transplant.

Elle became the face of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust during her battle and through various visits to Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alder Hey Hospital.

After years of waiting on the transplant list, in February 2017 Elle successfully underwent a double lung transplant.

But a deadly micro bacterium infection caused more damage.

And despite a double lung transplant, and after an 11-month battle Elle died on Wednesday January 3 2018 at Great Ormond Street hospital in the arms of her Becky Whitfield.

Now the family are to stage a fundraising event on February 2 2024 – what would have been Elle’s 18th birthday.

It will take place at Peckforton Castle near Nantwich to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

“It will be a spectacular evening of music, dinner, entertainment and dancing to celebrate Elle’s incredible legacy,” said mum Becky.

“I think that’s the thing that’s keeping me going is the positivity and inspiration from Elle.

“Her wish was to raise awareness for organ donation and raise funds to find a cure for CF.

“People were in awe of her – she was a very contagious personality. The day she passed away was a relief to see her out of pain.

“For me it’s living on for her wishes – it gives me a purpose to carry on going.”

Tickets are £60 and can be bought by visiting elleswishes.co.uk