LETTER: The things that Scots get for free

Dear Editor,

This is truly shocking.

The list of things that Scots get for free …….which the English have to pay for…… goes on forever.

Why aren’t English MPs demanding that the English are given the same free services?

We all pay the same national taxes. Why do the English have to pay twice for services?

What Scots get for free:

NHS prescription charges abolished in Scotland, which are now £9.35 per item south of the border.

Removed parking charges at all NHS hospitals

Free NHS dental care for under-26s.

Free eye tests. All eye examinations are free in Scotland – compared to £21.31 in England and Wales.

Free period products enshrined into law.

While students in England face tuition fees up to £27,750, Scottish students receive university tuition for free.

Free school meals for all children up to aged 9.

No fees for music education.

Free entry to national museums and galleries.

Free personal and nursing care to everyone who needs it, regardless of age.

Peak-time rail fares have been scrapped on ScotRail services for a 6 month trial.

Free bus travel. Almost two million Scots enjoy free bus travel across the country, including over-60s, people with disabilities, and young people under the age of 22.

Bridge tolls scrapped.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader #CreweFirst