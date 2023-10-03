Detectives investigating incidents involving youths on e-bikes threatening people in Nantwich and Crewe are appealing to the public for information.

There have been multiple reports of a group of young men dressed all in black making threats across Crewe and Nantwich in the past few weeks.

On a number of occasions, the group were riding e-bikes which do not have pedals and cannot be used legally on public roads.

Police are now appealing for any information on people using these e-bikes illegally to help identify those responsible for recent incidents.

Officers have also released a CCTV image of the bikes believed to have been used.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Whittaker said: “We are currently investigating a number of offences in the Crewe and Nantwich areas and as part of our enquiries we are appealing for anyone who witnesses e-bikes being used illegally in the towns to get in touch.

““The e-bikes we have received reports of are extremely distinctive as they have no pedals and 2,000W motors, meaning they can reach speeds of up to 50mph.

“For an e-bike to be used legally on public roads, it must have pedals fitted, the motor must not exceed 250W and the speed with pedal assist should be no more than 15.5mph using the motor.

“We are also appealing to anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious which may aid our investigation to get in touch, as well as those who may have CCTV, dashcam, or video doorbell footage.

“To report information, please contact Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting 23000677464.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”