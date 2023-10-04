Crewe & Nantwich MP Mullan “disappointed” over HS2 decision

Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan said he is “disappointed” at the Prime Minister’s decision to scrap the HS2 line from Birmingham to Manchester via Crewe.

Business and political leaders in Cheshire East say the decision is a huge blow to the borough.

The Prime Minister says billions saved by ending the project now will be spent on many transport projects in the North of England.

And Dr Mullan called it a “painful” decision.

He said: “I know not everyone supported HS2.

“Constituents regularly tell me they think the money could be better spent.

“But I personally am very disappointed by the decision to stop HS2 at Birmingham.

“Delivering the full route would have placed Crewe at the heart of the new network and I think it would have been transformative for our local economy bringing jobs, investment and opportunities.

“I am at least glad that the money saved is being reinvested in transport in the regions.

“I understand why a Prime Minister has to think about more than just what happens in one town when taking a decision like this.

“But Crewe and the area were due to be benefit so directly from HS2, that it is painful to see this decision.

“We have our £22.9 million Crewe Town Deal, £14 million Future High Streets Fund, £5 million for Cheshire College and huge investment for the Leighton Hospital rebuild.

“However, HS2 would have brought huge amounts of regeneration investment.

“But the decision has been taken. I will now have to focus on getting as much as possible of this released investment directed to our area.”

Cheshire and Warrington LEP brand cancellation of HS2 as “a major blow” that will deprive the region’s economy of £2bn billion per annum.

In statement a Cheshire and Warrington LEP spokesperson said: “The decision to cancel HS2 is a major blow for Cheshire and Warrington, costing its economy of £2bn billion a year.

“HS2 would have had a transformational impact across Cheshire and Warrington, creating 27,000 new jobs, delivering 6 million sq. ft of new commercial floor space and 25,000 new homes and

a catalyst for the LEP’s unwavering ambition to deliver a growing, sustainable, healthy and inclusive economy.

“The decision will mean the sub-region fails to realise the potential HS2 offered to unlock significant housing, employment and productivity gains.

“We will now be seeking more detail and looking carefully at the Prime Minister’s promise to recycle the £36bn that he says will be saved from HS2 and how the projects he announced will help Cheshire and Warrington.

“Crewe was anticipating a £750m increase per annum in GVA from HS2 and we will want to understand what projects the government is proposing that will replace this loss.

“Committing to investment in major infrastructure pays dividends. Whilst large-scale projects will always be challenging to deliver, they bring significant long-term economic benefits.

“Investment in rail and taking freight off our roads is necessary to help achieve our carbon reduction targets.”