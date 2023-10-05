Nantwich Museum has announced a season of sculpture exhibitions.

In Cemento Veritas, an exhibition of sculptures based upon concrete, plaster and resin by acclaimed Italian artist Mario Loprete has opened in the Millennium Gallery running until Saturday 2 December.

The exhibition retraces Mario’s artistic production of the last five years, featuring figures presented in concrete and a variety of familiar two and four wheeled road vehicles, including the ubiquitous VW Camper Van, described as “Old lady, oil and cement on cardboard.”

Reinforced concrete was created by the Romans 2000 years ago and is reflected in amphitheatres, bridges and roads.

Today, concrete is a synonym of modernity and is ubiquitous. For Mario the artistic question was obvious “if man brought art on the streets in order to make it accessible to everyone, why not bring the urban to galleries and museums?”

Mario is a graduate at Accademia of Belle Arti, Catanzaro, Italy and has exhibited his work internationally.

The artwork, including concrete lollipops, is all available to purchase.

Running alongside In Cemento Veritas elsewhere in the museum is Satirical Ceramics in the 21st Century, by local artist Geoff Elliott featuring familiar characters from the political and sociological scenario.

Geoff said: “I make pieces that move one to attention. My target is the seat of power.

“My audience is the people. I want the political pot to be kept stirred. Lest we forget.”

Geoff holds a University of Central Lancashire MA degree in Ceramics and his work was recently exhibited at the Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair in Manchester.

Entry and admission to all activities is free for children (a small charge for adults applies to some events).

Donations towards the running of the Museum are always welcome.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104; https://www.facebook.com/nantwichmuseum https://twitter.com/NantwichMuseum