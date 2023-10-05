Town councillor pushes for Nantwich Lake CCTV coverage

A Nantwich Town councillor is bidding to have CCTV coverage of Nantwich Lake after a rise in anti-social behaviour.

Cllr John Priest says a number of incidents have occurred around the lake car park off Shrewbridge Road over the summer.

One resulted in an 18-year-old being badly assaulted by a gang on motorbikes as he sat there with his girlfriend.

Cllr Priest put forward a Notice of Motion at Nantwich Town Council tonight (October 5).

He said he met with Cheshire Police to discuss the problems of anti-social behaviour there.

Cllr Priest added: “They gave me their views and made clear where we could assist them and help to improve the issues around anti-social behaviour.

“The lake car park was discussed and this area is missing CCTV.

“We have a fairly comprehensive CCTV coverage in Nantwich town centre, and I want to see some cover of the lake area because it is a running sore.

“There has been lots of anti-social behaviour, particularly in the summer evenings, it is a persistent issue.”

Town council clerk Samantha Roberts told councillors one alternative is to purchase a mobile CCTV camera for the town which could be placed wherever issues cropped up.

“The mobile camera would cost £2,600 as one-off cost, and £680 for data each month it would provide,” she added.

The town council pays several thousand pounds each year for the current fixed CCTV coverage of the town.

Cllr Priest asked for costs of setting up new fixed cameras compared to a mobile one.

The five town councillors who attended tonight’s meeting agreed to the clerk finding out more costings for extra CCTV cameras before making a decision.