Nantwich Town Women lose to Chester Development

Nantwich Town FC Women lost 2-4 to Chester FC Women Development in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League, writes Jonathan White.
Meg Rowley scored both of the Dabber’s goals in the defeat at the Swansway Stadium.
Player of the Match was Kerry Green. Player’s Player of the Match was Meg Rowley.
Dan Mellor, Manager, Nantwich Town FC Women, speaking after the match said: “It was a positive start I felt, we took the game to them and started to look like the team I know we are.
“We get an early goal and it settled us down even more and we were controlling it well.
“They get a sloppy equaliser from our point of view where we just switched off at the back and when you do that against a young side like Chester, you’re going to get punished.
“Second half again, we started well, controlled midfield, then a bizarre incident where the ball has dropped onto the line and the referee gives a goal whilst stood on the half way line.
“We just have to learn to manage those injustices against us, instead, we get a silly sin bin and have to play the next 15-20 minutes with 10 players.
“In every game we’ve shown a never say die attitude and we’re slowly getting there.
“The results aren’t what we want of course, but the performance today was much better and the game on the whole was a good game to watch, we’ve just got to get these mistakes out of our game and we’ll be fine I’m sure.”
Nantwich Town FC Women are on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-9pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch.
For further information visit here
(Images by Peter Robinson)
Recent Comments