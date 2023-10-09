5 hours ago
Queen’s Drive in Nantwich closed after road accident

in News October 9, 2023
garden wall - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

Police and air ambulance are at the scene of a road accident in Nantwich believed to involve a young child.

The incident has happened along Queen’s Drive close to the junction with Dorfold Drive and Riverside.

An air ambulance landed on nearby Mill Island while Cheshire Police cordoned off Queen’s Drive at both ends.

Eye witnesses say the accident involved a young child, but this has not been confirmed.

Several emergency vehicles are at the scene.

We have contacted Cheshire Police for an update.

Tags: , , ,

