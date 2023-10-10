Nantwich Town boost match day security after pyrotechnic incident

Nantwich Town says it is increasing security at tonight’s match with Cheshire rivals Runcorn Linnets.
It follows an incident involving a pyrotechnic which was thrown during Runcorn’s game away at Hednesford Town on Saturday.
It means supporters will face extra security checks and searches at the turnstiles this evening.
A Nantwich Town spokesperson said: “We are advising supporters from both clubs to arrive early for this evening’s game, as due to an incident involving the throwing of a pyrotechnic away at Hednesford last weekend, we will unfortunately be having to conduct searches of supporters entering the ground and there will also be an increased security presence.
“NTFC Season Ticket Holders will not be affected.
“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that this may cause and the safety of all supporters is of paramount importance to us.
“But pyrotechnics/flares are illegal in football stadiums and extremely dangerous and potentially very dangerous and damaging to our facility and Nantwich Town Football Club, along with the NPL and FA, operates a zero tolerance policy on this and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone found to be illegally using them.
“So please let’s all enjoy the game together in safety.”
