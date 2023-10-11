Swansway boss raises £11,000 for charity on coast to coast walk

The director of Swansway Motor Group has helped to raise more than £11,000 for charity by completing a 192-mile coast to coast walk.

David Smyth put his best foot forward in aid of of the Crewe and Nantwich Cancer Research UK branch.

David completed the walk alongside two friends, starting out in St Bees in Cumbria, before taking in views of three national parks – the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, before

finishing in Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire.

He said: “It was a fantastic experience, getting to meet new people and take in the beautiful views of the English countryside, all whilst raising money for an important cause.”

His most challenging days took place in the first week of the walk, tackling the highest peak and the longest day in succession.

Making the 16-mile journey from Glenridding to Shap, the group took on lots of hills, including Kidsty Pike – the highest peak.

The following day saw the group walk 20.5 miles from Shap to Kirkby Stephen.

David initially set his fundraising target at £1,000.

But he has been overwhelmed at the support over the course of the challenge, raising more than 10 times what he initially set out to do.

Crewe and Nantwich Cancer Research UK Area Manager Rebecca Graham said: “We are very grateful to David for his fantastic fundraising, it’s been wonderful to see the updates from the Coast to Coast walk and are astonished to see how much David has raised.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to David for his efforts.”

David added: “I am overwhelmed by the support I have received over the last few weeks and would like to say a big thank you to anyone who has sent words of encouragement or has donated.

“Your kindness and generosity are much appreciated.”