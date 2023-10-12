FEATURE: Soft skills that you shouldn’t let slip

It’s easy these days to get comfortable in the way we live and let the key skills we’ve picked up over the years slip away a bit.

After all, we have technology available at hand for everything, from recipes to budgeting and even driving if we really need it.

With that said, there are plenty of skills we have that we might consider preserving.

Critical Thinking

This is a skill that few were ever taught in the past but is now being recognised as a vastly overlooked tool to have at hand.

Critical thinking is the ability to judge a situation or piece of information and be able to make a decision based on all the information, and it applies to virtually every aspect of life.

It can be useful for so many things from making everyday purchases to deciding how best to approach social situations.

Mathematics

As such, it’s no surprise that maths is something many of us avoid to the best of our ability.

However, maths is also incredibly handy for daily life and has more applications than most think.

Aside from basic things like estimating power bills or taxes, it’s handy for quickly estimating probabilities for things like the stock market or even the weather.

And doing the simple stuff in your head – is this supermarket deal better value than this one?! – is a big help.

Handicrafts

At any time in your adult life when something breaks at home, it’s natural to regret not keeping up with those skills that may have helped you fix it.

Most people learned some kind of wood or metalworking plus textiles at some point and it’s amazing to think of how many small but costly issues at home they could fix.

It ranges from fixing a wobbly table to patching up clothes, all the way up to creating shelving or simple curtains.

To be clear, we’re not saying that becoming an expert in any of these crafts is necessary as that would take many years.

If you are able to keep in practice with things like using a saw, making basic joints for wood pieces or just simple needlework, you can save yourself a lot of time, hassle, and money.

The good news is that, ironically thanks to technology like YouTube videos, all of these skills can be developed for free at your own pace from the comfort of home.

If you have some spare time, there’s no reason not to!

(Unsplash image licence free, https://unsplash.com/photos/2RRq1BHPq4E)