2 days ago
Calveley Primary teaching assistant wins national award
3 days ago
Nantwich Town defeat Runcorn Linnets 3-1 at Swansway Stadium
3 days ago
CEC new interim chief executive to be paid £1,200 a day
4 days ago
Cheshire East Council to appoint new interim chief executive
4 days ago
Nantwich Town boost match day security after pyrotechnic incident
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Haydn Jones centenary exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews October 14, 2023
Haydn Jones Street Studio exhibition

“The Street is my Studio” exhibition celebrating the centenary of local artist J. Haydn Jones (1923-2023), has opened at Nantwich Museum.

It is being staged in the Community Gallery of the Pillory Street venue and will run until Saturday 11 November.

Nantwich provided a wealth of subjects for Haydn’s art, and for a time he was a familiar figure around the town working at his easel.

The exhibition features familiar scenes including an original watercolour of Church Lane, a black and white print of The Crown and a picture of Parrs Bank Building in The Square.

Also “Nantwich – Composite Drawing 1993”, donated to the museum and a valued part of its collection illustrating a number of classical buildings in the town.

Entry to the Museum and admission to all activities is free for children (a small charge for adults applies to some events).

Donations towards the running of the museum are always welcome.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.