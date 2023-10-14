Haydn Jones centenary exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

“The Street is my Studio” exhibition celebrating the centenary of local artist J. Haydn Jones (1923-2023), has opened at Nantwich Museum.

It is being staged in the Community Gallery of the Pillory Street venue and will run until Saturday 11 November.

Nantwich provided a wealth of subjects for Haydn’s art, and for a time he was a familiar figure around the town working at his easel.

The exhibition features familiar scenes including an original watercolour of Church Lane, a black and white print of The Crown and a picture of Parrs Bank Building in The Square.

Also “Nantwich – Composite Drawing 1993”, donated to the museum and a valued part of its collection illustrating a number of classical buildings in the town.

