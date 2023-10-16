Man arrested after car ploughs into block of flats in Nantwich

A man was arrested after a car crashed into a block of flats in Nantwich.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday October 15) on Byron Walk in Nantwich.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene around 1.40pm.

A green coloured BMW car had hit the corner of a three-storey block of flats, dislodging a number of bricks.

A lamp post has also been damaged in the incident.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “The crews isolated the vehicle’s battery and the driver of the car has been taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

“A structural engineer has been asked to attend and firefighters are carrying out assessments of the residences within the building.”

Cheshire Police say one man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found that a green BMW 330D had collided with a block of flats.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries, but the driver of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody at this time.”