Shoezone opens new store on Crewe retail park

in Business October 16, 2023
grand junction retail park - google street view

Footwear retailer Shoezone has opened a new store on the Grand Junction retail park in Crewe.

The store was launched on Saturday with a number special offers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.

From Monday to Friday, the store will open 9am – 8pm, on Saturday from 9am – 6pm, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

The new store will stock own brand styles and a range of name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Skechers.

Emma Owen, manager of the store, also has new part-time vacancies available.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive, said: “It’s exciting to be opening our new store in Crewe, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”

You can visit the new Crewe store from Saturday, October 14th, and already start choosing your favourite products online at shoezone.com

