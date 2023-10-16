Tarporley choir Decibellas raise funds for mental health charity

Tarporley choir Decibellas has gifted mental health charity Platform for Life over £2,000 raised from their summer concert and awarded in a grant.

The 75-strong choir for upper voices invited Platform for Life to hold a collection at their concert in St Boniface Church in Bunbury, which raised over £1,140.

The choir also awarded a grant of £1,000 to the charity, a family-based mental health charity offering free, easy to access counselling and play therapy to low-income families.

Ceri George, CEO of Platform for Life, said: “Good mental health is the foundation of a more fulfilled, happy and healthy life, yet many families struggle to access the help and support they need to achieve it.

“Platform for Life offers free local counselling and play therapy for families who would otherwise not be able to afford it.

“I would like to thank Decibellas for their generous grant and concert collection to Platform for Life.

“This will help fund 20 free, community-based counselling, play or art therapy sessions and will directly benefit children or young people from low income families.

“We know that accessing therapy from Platform for Life can be lifechanging for children and young people and in some cases life-saving.

“The importance of a service like ours cannot be overstated, and we wouldn’t be able to do our vital work if it wasn’t for support from organisations like Decibellas.”

Decibellas has chosen to support charities in the area of children’s mental health during 2023.

Their Christmas concert is at St Boniface Church, Bunbury on Saturday 9th December.

The choir will sing a selection of Christmas songs and carols traditional and modern.

Tickets will be available through the website www.decibellas.co.uk, from a choir member or from Stitch, High Street, Tarporley