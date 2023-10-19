LETTER: Crewe went from railway hub to HS2 ghost town

Dear Editor,

How Crewe went from railway hub to an HS2 ghost town.

Crewe was due to be a major interchange on the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

That part of HS2 has now been cancelled by the Tories and the Labour led #CheshireEast are having to write off £8 MILLION of taxpayers money they foolishly and recklessly invested before HS2 to Crewe was certain.

On top of that the town centre is dying on its feet because of the regular exodus of major national retailers.

The town centre doesn’t even have a Post Office!

On top of that, the £48m town centre re-development is three years behind schedule and has not got a prayer of ever being completed. No new shops. No new entertainment facilities.

And the Crozzy Club, an iconic town centre social club, a live music and events venue, first opened in 1959, is likely to be bulldozed to make way for yet more housing in the town.

It is a catastrophe. It is all very sad. Crewe’s Labour councillors seem intent on destroying the town.

Crewe First has detailed plans to revive the town centre.

We hope we will have a chance to implement them before the town centre is completely destroyed.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader CreweFirst