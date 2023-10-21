Man, 25, rescued from River Weaver in Nantwich

4 hours ago
A man was rescued from the fast flowing River Weaver in Nantwich in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews and ambulance teams were on the scene at around 3.15am at the river in Mill Street area of the town.

Fire crews used throw lines to pull the 25-year-old to the bank and managed to pull him out.

They provided first aid on the bank before handing to paramedics.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “One fire engine from Nantwich attended.

“Firefighters used throw lines to rescue a person from a river in Nantwich.

“The crew provided first aid to the casualty before handing them into the care of paramedics.”

Cheshire Police confirmed the incident is not life threatening.

We have contacted North West Ambulance Service for an update on the man’s condition.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the water.

