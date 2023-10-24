Police chiefs confirm probe into gang of youths with weapons

Police chiefs have confirmed they are investigating a gang of youths who vandalised a property and threatened residents with weapons.

The incident in Nantwich last night (October 23) was caught on CCTV, showing one of the youths brandishing a home-made spear.

As we reported, they were seen damaging a garden wall, pulling off large rocks, and then threatening and abusing neighbours who challenged them.

Today, Chief Inspector Andy Baker said they were investigating and claimed a recent clampdown on anti-social behaviour has resulted in a reduction in reports.

He said: “Officers have visited the victim and are investigating the incident.

“We will keep him updated as our investigation progresses and would urge anyone who sees such behaviour to contact police, as this gentleman did, so that we can take action.

“Over the past few weeks we have been proactively tackling the recent anti-social behaviour issues in Nantwich.

“As part of our problem-solving plan we have been carrying out targeted operations to reduce the issue and take action against those believed to be involved.

“This policing activity is ongoing, and due to this proactive approach, we have already seen a 36% reduction in anti-social behaviour incidents reported to police.

“It’s important that the community, schools and local authority work together. If you see suspicious or criminal behaviour contact police on 101.”

Last month, Crewe LPU officers Sgt Claire Lloyd and Insp Cliff Goodwin were challenged by Nantwich Town councillors on how they are tackling anti-social behaviour.

In recent weeks, gangs of youths clad in dark clothing, hoodies an scarves over their faces have been seen terrorising residents in the town centre, and threatening people in various locations.