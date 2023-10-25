Nantwich Museum to host autumn talks and workshop

Nantwich Museum has launched some autumn talks and a workshop which will all take place in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The full list of talks and workshop at the Pillory Street venue is listed below:

Tuesday 31st October, 7pm

‘Death in Nantwich’ – Ian Short

Discover causes of death and the impact they had on Nantwich. War, plague and witchcraft are all covered in this talk.

Friday 3rd November, 3pm

‘The Enigma Machine’ – Brian Roe

This talk unlocks the role of the code-breakers and Bletchley Park during World War II. It will also cover the story of the invention and the history of the Enigma machine.

Friday 10th November, 3pm

‘Romans in mid-Cheshire’ – Kerry Kirwan

This will provide a snapshot of local life, industry and development all of which has left a lasting legacy in Cheshire towns.

Saturday 11th November, 2pm

‘Facing the dead’ – Facial Reconstruction workshop with Dr Chris Aris

This workshop will show how a human skeleton can be examined. Attendees will also have the opportunity to construct and take home their own facial reconstruction made from clay.

The talks all cost £6 (£5 Museum member), children free, with the workshop costing £15.

For more information or to book your place visit https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/, call 01270 627104 or visit the Museum shop.