An initiative by NAR Kollective and Reaseheath College in Nantwich has opened the door to professional sports coaching to hundreds of young learners across Cheshire.

The partnership has provided students with Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sports Coaching and Development and a working knowledge to BSc (Hons) students in Football Coaching.

The scheme has involved NAR athletes including managing director and former Reading FC player Adam Beasley and former Northern Ireland international and Championship player Steve Jones.

Adam said: “At NAR we are passionate about using the power of sports to inspire learning in young people.

“We believe that our strengths in sports coaching and our experience within the education sector will deliver dual benefits, particularly in supporting young adults on their journey into industry.

“As an organisation, we are very pleased to be working in partnership with Reaseheath College, which has a high profile within the sports sector and offers the best sports facilities in the area.

“We hope to develop the programmes and to introduce more students to a wider range of sports.”

The partnership has plans to introduce different sports into the curriculum, including basketball.

This will be led by professional basketball player and NAR coach, Ben Chew.

Through its community programme, NAR Kollective delivers free football training to 100 children weekly on Reaseheath’s 3G and MUGA pitches.

More than 5,000 children have benefited from the programme in the last 18 months.

Programme Leader at Reaseheath Simon Cushman said: “The skills and ethos that NAR brings is a great fit for us, as they align with our own values of striving to be the best we can possibly be and also giving back to our communities.

“This ensures that our students develop the softer skills needed to thrive in sport or any other business setting.

“The coaching sessions are delivered to a very high standard and have integrated well into the sports programmes.”

To find out more about NAR Kollective, or take advantage of the free community sessions, visit https://narsports.co.uk/

(pic: NAR Director of Education Adam Landstrom; Reaseheath Programme Leader Simon Cushman; NAR Managing Director Adam Beasley; Reaseheath Course Manager Jack Armstrong; NAR Coach Development Officer Steve Jones)