Fireworks set for live comedy night at Nantwich Civic Hall

Fireworks are guaranteed at the next Very Best In Stand Up live comedy show in Nantwich this coming Friday November 3.

At the helm on compere duties at Nantwich Civic Hall is Toby Hadoke.

Hadoke is no stranger to the area and local clubs. He was resident compere for five years when Civic Comedy ran the Limelight club in Crewe.

He has run the popular XS Malarkey comedy club in Manchester for over 27 years now and has a number of sold out Edinburgh shows under his belt which have also been turned into BBC Radio programmes.

A newcomer to Nantwich is first act Sally-Anne Hayward.

Hailing from Oxford, she is an award-winning comedian (Best UK Compere 2019 and Holsten Pils ‘Fans of Comedy’ award) who is in high demand at top UK comedy clubs and is a regular compere at the Glastonbury Festival.

Expect spot on observational comedy and razor sharp punch lines.

Also making his debut is next act Vittorio Angelone, an Italian-Irish comedian who grew up in Belfast.

Vittorio starred at the Dan Nightingale show in 2022 and he has gone on a run of sold out theatre dates with his own show ‘Translations’.

Although coming to the club for the first time, this is an act that, thanks to his intelligent, topical and thought provoking comedy, is becoming a big draw on the comedy scene so see him while you can.

Headline act is a real stalwart of the comedy scene in Paul Tonkinson.

He is a well known face from the 90s, presenting channel 4’s iconic Big Breakfast through to more recent times with appearances on Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Comedy Central’s Comedy Store.

His comedy has seen him perform all over the world, including the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal along with New Zealand, Australia and throughout Europe.

For details an tickets, visit www.civiccomedy.co.uk