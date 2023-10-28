The Wistaston Community Council ‘Fireworks Display’ will take place on Saturday November 4 – but without the traditional parade due to a lack of volunteers.

The event normally includes a Torchlight, Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Parade through the village.

But this year this part has had to be scrapped due to a lack of volunteers to organise and manage the event.

Helen Gould, Wistaston Community Council, said: “We’ve sadly lost a number of our WCC committee members this past year.

“This leaves us very short staffed for future event organisers and means there won’t be the usual village lantern and fancy dress street parade from Park Drive this year.

“It’s simply become much too difficult for us few remaining WCC committee members to manage the street parade safely.

“Going forward, we will need more WCC event organising members generally for all five of our village events to be able to continue next year!

“If you’re genuinely interested in joining your WCC team please send us a private message with some details of your skills and a contact number for a brief chat.”

The fireworks display will be at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion off Church Lane.

Gates open at 5:30pm, entrance by bucket donation. 6pm – Judging of Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Carving competitions. 6:30pm – Fireworks Display.

Food and drink will be available to purchase.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/wistaston/ or https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/

Wistaston Community Council organises events such as Wistaston Fete (June), Flower and Produce Show (August), Model Boat and Duck Race (September), Fireworks Display, and Christmas Concert (Friday 8th December, St Mary’s Church Hall, Wistaston).