Man arrested in Nantwich amid international drug smuggling probe

A man has been arrested in Nantwich as part of a police investigation into international drug importation and supply.

The arrest was made in the Wardle area of Nantwich by specialist units from regional organised crime supported by Cheshire Police.

He was wanted for being involved in widescale “Encrochat” based importation of cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

The 37-year-old, from Merseyside, was transferred to Merseyside for the North West regional organised crime unit.

A second arrest was also made as part of Operation Venetic – a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, commonly referred to as Encrochat.

A 52-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

A large quantity of cash along with jewellery and designer clothing was also seized.

And following a search of a property in Liverpool, a 34-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, cultivation of cannabis and abstract electricity.

All have been taken into custody for questioning.