CEC shortfall rises to £18.7 million as more cuts to services likely

Cheshire East Council is facing further financial pressures and look set for a potential shortfall of £18.7 million in 2023/24.

This is a massive increase on the forecast deficit of £12.8m published in the first financial review earlier in 2023.

And the authority is warning that “further difficult decisions” will be made.

They blame the shortfall increase on inflation and higher interest rates, which have made council borrowing more expensive, as well as rising demand on services.

Cuts and extra charges have already been agreed, including controversial plans to increase parking charges, introduce a garden waste subscription service, and cut library opening hours.

Cllr Craig Browne, (pictured) deputy leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “Despite the many measures and mitigations we are putting in place, forecast costs and demand for council services continue to exceed the approved budget.

“As a council, we are required by law to set a balanced budget at the start of the year and we cannot end the year with a deficit. We must balance the books.

“In February, the council agreed a budget and four-year financial strategy, including a range of proposals for savings and changes to services, including libraries, parking, garden waste collections and our maintenance of green spaces.

“We are already implementing these and know that any changes to valued council services can be difficult for the people who depend on those services.

“However, we are now facing the prospect of even more pressure on our budgets and those agreed savings will not be enough.”

The authority says uncertainty surrounding recent government announcements is adding to pressures.

These include the scrapping of HS2 north of Birmingham and asylum seeker accommodation, and uncertainty about winter pressures on health and care services.

Cllr Browne added: “We are pursuing a compensation and investment package in relation to HS2 but we have no certainty at this stage about the scale of impact or the compensation we can expect.

“Similarly, with asylum seeker hotels, the council has legal duties to find housing for anyone who presents as homeless.

“Government has announced that it is ending contracts with 50 hotels, meaning that people currently accommodated in those hotels may be at increased risk of homelessness.

“But it is unclear as to what that means for local councils, including Cheshire East.

“Equally, we know that NHS is preparing for a difficult winter. This has a knock-on effect on to the council’s social care services.

“At this point, we do not have clarity on any additional government support for the anticipated increased demand.

“These are just a few examples of the pressures and uncertainties we are facing.”

The potential shortfall of £18.7m is 5.3% of the council’s net revenue spending budget of £353.1m for 2023/24.

Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of the council’s finance sub-committee, said: “We are absolutely committed to protecting services for the people most at risk in our community.

“We are required by law to provide care and support services to the children, families and adults who need them.

“These are statutory services – they are a priority for the council and account for the significant majority of the council’s day-to-day expenditure.

“So, as costs, complexity and scale of demand increase, we are forced to find alternative ways of doing things and identify savings everywhere we can.

“Councillors and officers are working extremely hard to reduce the forecast deficit. We are leaving no stone unturned.

“Significant savings have already been identified to reduce the impact of these in-year pressures.

“However, at this stage, we are still left with the prospect of an £18.7m shortfall.

“It is inevitable that we will have to make further difficult decisions affecting council services in order to balance the budget this year and next.

“Where we seek to make changes, we will engage with those affected to understand the impacts of what we are proposing before we implement any change. But we must act at pace.

“These are unprecedented times. We know that people are seeing their household bills and other costs rising, while at the same time they are seeing reductions and changes in some council services.

“We cannot change the financial environment in which we are operating but we must do everything we can to ensure that essential services are maintained.”