Cheshire East Council has so far failed to fulfil its pledge to re-paint a busy Nantwich zebra crossing – three months on since its danger was highlighted.

We revealed on August 4 how local resident Bill Pearson was told the worn away crossing between the Railway Hotel and Chic Interiors in Nantwich was “not an immediate risk”.

This was despite evidence of a series of near misses involving pedestrians using the crossing.

Bill said at the time: “On more than one occasion I have actually been on the crossing, and a motorist has driven over it – missing me by inches. It has been in this condition for many months.

“Whilst I appreciate that careful motorists should notice the flashing amber beacons, it’s a sad fact of life that many drivers are distracted and fail to notice the crossing.”

Then four days later, Cheshire East announce a u-turn and said they would re-paint the crossing.

They promised in a statement the works would take place between August 21 and 25, stating “this will take place alongside footway works on Wellington Road. The work will begin on 21 August and continue until 25 August between the times of 9.30am and 3.30pm.”

But some 10 weeks on, and the crossing remains un-painted and barely visible

Bill said: “Talk is cheap! Cheshire East still haven’t done the work.”

“A lot of people came up to me, after Nantwich News ran the story and told me how pleased they were that you ran the story, and that the council were going to do the work.

“Perhaps their new CEO will get it sorted? Or maybe the money has been wasted on their land purchase by Crewe Station, in anticipation of HS2?”

We have approached Cheshire East Council asking for reasons it has not been completed – and we still await a reply.