LETTER: A war against the motorist in Crewe

Dear Editor

The war against the motorist in Crewe, being waged by Labour run Cheshire East, continues apace.

Instead of wasting our taxes on playing around with speed limits, their top priority should be fixing the increasing number of dangerous potholes and unblocking the grids, that are causing flooding across the town.

They now want to make West Street, from its junction with Hightown to its junction with Dunwoody Way, into 20mph.

One of the main routes into Crewe town centre can’t be 20mph.

Why are they doing it?

Between July 2018 and June 2021 there were 7 slight and 3 serious personal injury accidents.

There is no evidence given that ANY of these accidents were caused by speeding.

And why cherry pick those 3 years , what were the figures from July 2021 to June 2023?

Crewe First is totally opposed to 20mph zones in the town.

They cause increased pollution, congestion and fuel use. They mean that journeys take longer and local business and residents/visitors have higher transport costs.

A report for the Department for Transport concluded that 20mph zones made no impact on road safety and that drivers reduced their speed by just 0.7mph within those zones.

Crewe First is calling on residents to object to this latest expensive, nonsensical attack on the motorist.

Deadline is 15th of November.

Email address is to [email protected]

Yours faithfully,