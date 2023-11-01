Nantwich residents with concessionary bus services may not have them automatically renewed under plans by Cheshire East Council.

The authority aims to minimise the number of passes it issues that go unused.

It says of 60,000 concessionary bus holders in the borough, nearly 30,000 have not been used in the past 12 months.

Disability passes, held by people of all ages with a disability, are NOT affected by the plan and their existing pass will continue to be renewed.

Older residents who have used their bus pass during the past 12 months will have it renewed automatically and do not need to contact the council.

But those who have not used it since November 1 2022 will not see their pass renewed automatically.

They can re-apply online or by visiting their local library or customer service centre.

This should be done at least three weeks before they plan to travel.

A new pass will be posted to them. An online application is a preferred option.

A CEC spokesperson said: “The outbreak of the Covid pandemic had a considerable impact on people’s travel arrangements and many older people are no longer using buses as they used to.

“We expect that picture to gradually change and that those people who have not used their bus pass will take this opportunity to renew and start using our bus network again.”

To renew online visit https://cheshireeast.mybuspass.co.uk or visit one of our local libraries