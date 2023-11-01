6 hours ago
Beeston and Tarporley railway station gets Govt backing to rejoin network
in Alpraham & Tarporley / Bunbury / Village News November 1, 2023
Beeston Castle & Tarporley Station - pic by Ben Brookshank, creative commons licence, 1961

Beeston and Tarporley Station looks set to reopen after being given Government backing to reconnect to the rail network.

Members of Beeston and Tarporley Station Reopening Group (BTSRG) are celebrating after they received notice from the Department for Transport (DfT) that approval had been given.

The group has been working with Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson and local residents, parish councils and the Cheshire & Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership.

They helped fund the production of the group’s Outline Business Case (OBC).

Beeston Station SignMr Timpson said: “When I was elected MP for Eddisbury in 2019, one of my main priorities was to improve public transport connectivity across our rural areas—so to have opened up the rail network to our Central Cheshire communities is a significant achievement.

“It’s been over 57 years since Beeston Castle & Tarporley Station served local residents and businesses, and we will soon place it—quite literally—back on the track.

“I want to thank the Station Reopening Group for the exemplary commitment and meticulous technical planning that has resulted in a resounding ‘yes’ from the Government at a time when infrastructure funding is so fiercely fought for.”

Michael Flynn, Chair of BTSRG, added: “It has been a long haul to reach this point.

“Officers of the group are grateful to the many local people and stakeholders who have participated in the process and brought it to this stage.

“The next step in the project will be to re-engage with key stakeholders, including Transport for the North, Cheshire West and Chester and Cheshire East Councils, Network Rail the infrastructure owner, and Transport for Wales the operator of the trains that will serve the station.

“Together we will develop a delivery plan based on the proposals in the OBC which will include the detailed design and financing package.”

beeston and tarporley station - plan

beeston castle and tarporley - old pic

beeston and tarporley statoin early.20th century
Beeston and Tarporley station early 20th century
Tags: , , , ,

