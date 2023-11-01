Proms concert to take place at Acton’s St Mary’s Church

A performance of ‘The Proms at Acton’ will take place on Remembrance Sunday November 12 at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The concert, from 6.30pm, will be a medley of rousing music performed by Nantwich Concert Band and feature talented soprano Jessica Thayer (pictured)

A representative from St Mary’s Church said: “The Proms at Acton last year was met with a fantastic response from the audience.

“We are really pleased to be able to host another concert in support of the Royal British Legion. This is an evening not to be missed!”

Tickets cost £10. Tickets are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm).

Alternatively, please call Stephan Davies on 01270 624135 or 07731800663.

Profits from this Remembrance Sunday concert will go to the Royal British Legion who support the Armed Forces community and run the Poppy Appeal. They are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity.