Plans agreed for new police station to serve Crewe and Nantwich

A new police station is to be built to serve Crewe and Nantwich, Cheshire Police has revealed.

The station will be built on land off David Whitby Way, near to the A500 Shavington bypass.

It will be the new base for the Crewe LPU, and officers and staff will move there once opened from the station in the town centre.

Cheshire Police say it will maintain a police hub in the town centre.

The new fit-for-purpose station will be more operationally efficient and greater environmental efficiency will save the force money.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, John Dwyer said: “I’m excited to share the news that we are one step closer to delivering a new and modern police base for Crewe and the surrounding areas, while still ensuring that local residents keep the town centre service and presence they expect.

“When I took office I realised just how much the current police estate needs updating so it better serves Cheshire residents, and I made modernising the service a priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

“That goes hand-in-hand with ensuring a visible and responsive service, and now residents in Crewe, Nantwich and the surrounding villages will have another police station to ensure this continues to be the case.

“I look forward to seeing the plans develop and I will work with the Constabulary to get this project over the line for the benefit of our communities.”

Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “I welcome the commitment from the Commissioner to fund a new station in this fantastic location.

“Our communities in Crewe and Nantwich will benefit greatly and I look forward to seeing the new building taking shape.

“The current station is no longer fit for purpose, and the spot the new station will be in will make it easier for officers to respond to those who need us across both Crewe and Nantwich, as its strategic location gives us excellent access to the road network.

“While the station will be moving from the town centre, I’d like to reassure you that we will still have a policing hub within the town centre which will provide all the services you get from our current Crewe location.”