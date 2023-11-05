Hundreds enjoy Wistaston fireworks display amid future events warning

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Wistaston Community Council Fireworks Display, amid warnings future events could be in doubt due to a lack of volunteers, writes Jonathan White.

The event last night (November 4) took place at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion off Church Lane in Wistaston.

The event was organised by the Wistaston Community Council and supported by Wistaston Parish Council.

Entry was by donation with all profits going to local good causes.

Candy floss and popcorn was available to purchase from the team at Wistaston Community Council, whilst hot dogs and drinks were served by 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group.

The results of the children’s best dressed competition, judged by Helen Gould, Wistaston Community Council and Jonathan White, Wistonian of the year 2022, were:

-1st prize – Wednesday Addams complete with Thing hand ornament by Scarlett, a Year 2 pupil at Wistaston Church Lane Academy, who won £5.

After her award presentation Scarlett said: “I am really happy to win this prize.”

-2nd prize – Skeleton Girl by Lola who won £3.

-3rd prize – Willy Wonka by Oliver who won £2.

The results of the children’s pumpkin competition, also judged by Helen Gould, Wistaston Community Council and Jonathan White, Wistonian of the year 2022, were:

-1st prize – Tom Cat by Annie who won £5.

-2nd prize – Jerry Mouse by Emily who won £3.

It took Annie and Emily 30 minutes each to craft their pumpkins.

Prizes winners Scarlett, Annie and Emily were also awarded the pleasure of pressing the button to start the spectacular fireworks.

The fireworks display was set up and operated by Black Lab Events and Fireworks who produced a 14-minute display which included aerial star shells, comet candles, and multi-shot cakes.

The traditional Torchlight, Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Parade through the village had to be cancelled this year due to a lack of volunteers.

Helen Gould, Wistaston Community Council, said: “We’ve had new volunteers come forward, but we need a dozen more in order to cover all five annual Wistaston Community Council events through the year.

“We have a lovely, vibrant community and we want to keep it that way, but we need you. If you can help, please contact us via Facebook.”

Wistaston Community Council is appealing for new members to help organise village events such as Wistaston Fete (June), Flower and Produce Show (August), Model Boat and Duck Race (September), Fireworks Display, and Christmas Concert (Friday 8th December, St Mary’s Church Hall, Wistaston).

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/wistaston/ or https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/