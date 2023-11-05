7 hours ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on set for November 17
8 hours ago
Nantwich Town slump to 0-1 home defeat to Newcastle Town
1 day ago
Willaston woman completes Sahara Desert charity trek
1 day ago
Plans agreed for new police station to serve Crewe and Nantwich
2 days ago
Cheshire Police volunteer officers to carry Tasers
banner-advert
banner-advert

Hundreds enjoy Wistaston fireworks display amid future events warning

in Village News / Wistaston November 5, 2023
Wistaston fireworks display 2023 (1) (1)

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Wistaston Community Council Fireworks Display, amid warnings future events could be in doubt due to a lack of volunteers, writes Jonathan White.

The event last night (November 4) took place at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion off Church Lane in Wistaston.

The event was organised by the Wistaston Community Council and supported by Wistaston Parish Council.

Entry was by donation with all profits going to local good causes.

Candy floss and popcorn was available to purchase from the team at Wistaston Community Council, whilst hot dogs and drinks were served by 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group.

Children's best dressed and pumpkin competition winners (1)Children's best dressed and pumpkin competition winners (1)
Children’s best dressed and pumpkin competition winners

The results of the children’s best dressed competition, judged by Helen Gould, Wistaston Community Council and Jonathan White, Wistonian of the year 2022, were:

-1st prize – Wednesday Addams complete with Thing hand ornament by Scarlett, a Year 2 pupil at Wistaston Church Lane Academy, who won £5.

After her award presentation Scarlett said: “I am really happy to win this prize.”

-2nd prize – Skeleton Girl by Lola who won £3.
-3rd prize – Willy Wonka by Oliver who won £2.

The results of the children’s pumpkin competition, also judged by Helen Gould, Wistaston Community Council and Jonathan White, Wistonian of the year 2022, were:
-1st prize – Tom Cat by Annie who won £5.
-2nd prize – Jerry Mouse by Emily who won £3.

It took Annie and Emily 30 minutes each to craft their pumpkins.

Prizes winners Scarlett, Annie and Emily were also awarded the pleasure of pressing the button to start the spectacular fireworks.

Prizes winners Scarlett, Annie and Emily prepare to start the fireworks
Prizes winners Scarlett, Annie and Emily prepare to start the fireworks

The fireworks display was set up and operated by Black Lab Events and Fireworks who produced a 14-minute display which included aerial star shells, comet candles, and multi-shot cakes.

The traditional Torchlight, Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Parade through the village had to be cancelled this year due to a lack of volunteers.

Helen Gould, Wistaston Community Council, said: “We’ve had new volunteers come forward, but we need a dozen more in order to cover all five annual Wistaston Community Council events through the year.

“We have a lovely, vibrant community and we want to keep it that way, but we need you. If you can help, please contact us via Facebook.”

Wistaston Community Council is appealing for new members to help organise village events such as Wistaston Fete (June), Flower and Produce Show (August), Model Boat and Duck Race (September), Fireworks Display, and Christmas Concert (Friday 8th December, St Mary’s Church Hall, Wistaston).

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/wistaston/ or https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/

Wistaston fireworks display 2023 (3) (1)
Wistaston fireworks display
l-r Children's pumpkin competition winners Tom and Jerry (1)
Children’s pumpkin competition winners Tom and Jerry
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.